Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $267.54. 13,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

