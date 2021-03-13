Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $569.33 million, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $764,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 346.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

