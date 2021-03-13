Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $142.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $771.62 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. 575,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,088. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,660,863. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $53,488,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.