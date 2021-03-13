Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AVACF stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVACF. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

