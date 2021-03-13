Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $90.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $86.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $389.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $939.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

