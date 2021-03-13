Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avient to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

AVNT stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

