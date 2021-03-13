Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

