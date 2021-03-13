Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.87 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $656,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,042. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

