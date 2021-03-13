Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BVN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.