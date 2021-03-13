Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Momo by 107.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.