Aviva PLC Sells 153,076 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,076 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

