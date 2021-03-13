Aviva PLC Sells 15,831 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $71.94 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.06, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.