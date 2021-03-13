Aviva PLC Sells 1,800 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

