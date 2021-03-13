Aviva PLC Sells 200 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 51job by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,239,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.