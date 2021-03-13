Aviva PLC Takes $238,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $3,256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

