Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 726,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.84. 15,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

