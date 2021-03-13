Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $58.12 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

