Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 5.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $67.48. Approximately 358,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 303,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

