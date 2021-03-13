B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,084 shares of company stock worth $65,804,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

