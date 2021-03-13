B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.49 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

In related news, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Lichter acquired 10,813,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,888,774 shares of company stock worth $15,323,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

