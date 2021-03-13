B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day moving average is $219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

