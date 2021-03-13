B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.24 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

