B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.87. 5,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.