B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $224.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.22. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

