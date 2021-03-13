B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $249,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

