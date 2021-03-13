B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.23. 38,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.43. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $217.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

