B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,151,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,042,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

