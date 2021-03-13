B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $884,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

