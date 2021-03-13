B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $410,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pinterest by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock valued at $108,646,431.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 200,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,607,350. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.