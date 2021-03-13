B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in HP by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

