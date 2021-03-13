B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 865,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

