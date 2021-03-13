B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on NS. UBS Group downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

