B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,441 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 131.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.