B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,614 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

VKQ opened at $12.96 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

