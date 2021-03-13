B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $268.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

