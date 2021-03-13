B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded down $10.59 on Friday, reaching $316.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,197. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.01 and its 200 day moving average is $302.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.