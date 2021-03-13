Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.60 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA:TKA opened at €11.86 ($13.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.67 and a 200 day moving average of €7.16. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.