Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 313.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,257 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $38,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 157,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,658. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

