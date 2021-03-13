Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,483 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after buying an additional 199,774 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 171,455 shares during the period.

PFF opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

