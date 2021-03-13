Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $17.61 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

