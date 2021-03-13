Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $59.24 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $59,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSS opened at $310.09 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

