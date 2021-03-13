Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $19.72 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

