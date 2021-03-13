Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 147,359 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,359 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

