Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Shares of FNV opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

