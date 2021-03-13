Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,821 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $59,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $344.35 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

