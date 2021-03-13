Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 101,321 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,321 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $40,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,634. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

