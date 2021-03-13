Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $110.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

