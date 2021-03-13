Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,517 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

