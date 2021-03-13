Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,867 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $57,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,827,406 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $356.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.27, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

