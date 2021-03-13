Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Ball posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

BLL traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,915. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

